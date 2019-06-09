Thank you 2018-2019 Lakewood Youth Council

The Lakewood City Council extends its thanks to the 2018-2019 Lakewood Youth Council for its partnership over the school year.

Lakewood students comprise this board that serves in an advisory capacity to the council. Members attend schools in the Clover Park School District, as well as neighboring districts.

This year’s Youth Council organized and executed the first ever youth summit which brought youth from across the region together to learn about varied topics that ultimately were meant to prepare students to positively contribute to society as young adults.

It is always rewarding to see the hard work of the city’s Youth Council members pay off, and this year was no different.

To the members who graduated, the city wishes you good luck in this next chapter of life and hopes that one day you will return to Lakewood to make it your home and continue to give back through your leadership.

To those who will return next year, we can’t wait to see what you’ll do next on the council and look forward to another successful year of serving the community.