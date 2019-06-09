Now hiring: Lifeguards

Looking for a fun, fast-paced, and challenging job this summer? Apply to be a lifeguard with the city of Lakewood!

The lifeguard position pays between $12-$14.50 an hour depending on the applicant’s level of experience. Some swimming experience is required.

Anyone without a current lifeguard certification is eligible to take our lifeguard course before the season begins. The course will be offered to new hires June 18-20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications must be received by June 10 to participate in the course.

This summer, we are also training with West Pierce Fire & Rescue, which is a wonderful opportunity for our lifeguards to make connections beyond being a lifeguard and participate in a fun, yet challenging, day of training!

This is a great opportunity to work outdoors, enjoy the beauty of our American Lake and provide a service to your community.

View the application

For more information please contact Sabrina White, 253-244-1186.