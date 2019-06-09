New I-5/Berkeley Street overpass gets final girders this week

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews building a new Interstate 5 overpass at Berkeley Street in Lakewood will reach a milestone this week when the last 16 girders for the mammoth span will be installed.

The work will require overnight closures of the southbound I-5 ramps to and from Berkeley Street and the existing Freedom Bridge. During the closures, the Thorne Lane ramps and overpass will remain open.

In addition to setting girders, crews will continue advancement of widening I-5 through the work zone. Drivers are advised to plan extra travel time and give construction crews a brake.

Overnight ramp closures:

Monday, June 10

Northbound I-5 exit 120 to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, June 11

Northbound I-5 exit 120 to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Both directions of the Berkeley Street/Freedom Bridge will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, June 12

Northbound I-5 exit 120 to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Both directions of the Berkeley Street/Freedom Bridge will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, June 13

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Drivers can expect to see overnight single lane closures each night next week, Monday through Thursday, on both directions of I-5 in the work zone between the hours of 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.