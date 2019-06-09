Asphalt repair brings overnight closure of SR 512 exit to SR 161/South Hill

PUYALLUP – Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews are taking advantage of dryer, warmer weather next week to perform pavement preservation work on several state highways in Pierce County.

One location that drivers will want to be aware of is the westbound State Route 512 exit to SR 161/South Hill in Puyallup. During the overnight hours of Monday, June 10, crews will close the westbound exit from 10 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday, June 11.

In addition to SR 512, throughout the week, crews will make asphalt repairs at various locations on SR 161 in Puyallup, and SR 7 in Spanaway. The majority of work is being performed during overnight hours when traffic volumes are lower. WSDOT would like to remind drivers to pay attention to work zones and give maintenance crews a brake.

A complete list of all Pierce County maintenance activities on state highways is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.