Library Board to discuss potential new libraries in Lakewood and Sumner

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss potential new library buildings in the cities of Lakewood and Sumner, tour the Graham Pierce County Library, and address other issues at the board’s monthly meeting at the Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E, on Wednesday, June 12, at 3:30 p.m.

At the June meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

Potential new libraries in Lakewood and Sumner. Library staff will update the board on activities to talk with residents in Lakewood and Sumner about potential new library buildings. During the next several months, staff will gather input about potential new libraries from residents in Lakewood, Tillicum?a neighborhood in Lakewood and Sumner. The engagement activities are primarily outside of the libraries?in the communities at public events and with organizations to reach diverse populations throughout the communities. The Library System wants to hear from residents about what they would imagine in new library buildings in those communities.

Tour Graham Library. The Board will tour the Graham Library, which serves the rapidly growing area of southeast Pierce County, boasting 27,000 residents and accounting for a 1,000 population increase every year for the past 10 years. Graham Library is a busy hub for this part of the county?last year 98,000 people visited the library and checked out more than 225,000 books, movies and other items. The Graham Library is a significant community gathering place, bursting with learning and reading services from baby and toddler story times and Play to Learn with the Tacoma Art Museum to resume writing and job-finding classes and resources.

More information: See full board packet: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-06122019.pdf