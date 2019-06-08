Hilltop Tacoma Link construction in front of Stadium High School begins June 20

Schools in Tacoma will be going on summer break in a couple of weeks and construction on the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension in front of Stadium High School will begin. Crews will be closing North E Street and North 1st Street just north of Division Avenue and at Tacoma Avenue from June 20 through September 4.

By closing the roads, crews will be able to work simultaneously on several parts of the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project. The work will include:

Underground sewer and storm water utilities

Foundations for Link power poles and street lighting

Track installation

New pavement

Detour routes for commuters will be on Stadium Way, North 1st Street, Division Avenue, Broadway and Tacoma Avenue. Trucks greater than 30 feet and buses are advised not to travel on Stadium Way and use other routes such as 9th Street to Tacoma Avenue. Smaller trucks can use Stadium Way and turn on Division Avenue.

Sound Transit is coordinating with Stadium High School, local businesses, apartment and condominium residents regarding access and minimizing disruptions. There will not be any vehicle, bicycle or pedestrian access in the construction area. There will not be any on-street parking in the construction area. The sidewalk along the high school will remain open.

Residents can expect construction noise due to road demolition and the replacement of underground utilities. Large construction equipment and materials will be stored in the construction zone. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and potentially Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. if needed.

For more information on the Hilltop Link Extension and to sign up for project updates visit www.soundtransit.org/htlink