Aging Expo: Cruise to Paradise at the Lakewood Senior Activity Center

Want to learn about all the wonderful offerings at our Senior Activity Center? Then you won’t want to miss the Aging Expo: Cruise to Paradise! happening June 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center, 9112 Lakewood Dr. SW.

This is your chance to learn about what our center has to offer, visit with community partner organizations who provide resources and services for older adults and enjoy presentations, refreshments and live entertainment — all for FREE!

Join us at 12 p.m. for the presentation “5 things you can do to improve your estate and long-term planning” by elder law attorney Bob Michaels.

Anchors away!