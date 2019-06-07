Steilacoom Town Administrator’s June 7 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – June 18, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – June 10, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – July 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Town Hall (Appeal Hearing)

Preservation and Review Board – June 26, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Noxious Weed Eradication Program:

In May and continuing into June, Town staff has been and will be spraying along rights-of-way and on sidewalks for noxious and invasive plant species. Town staff members performing this work are licensed and certified and will be applying Crossbow and Roundup in accordance with manufacturer’s specifications.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2019 Farmers’ Market season starts on June 19th. The concerts are in downtown Steilacoom and are from 3 PM to 7 PM. (There will be no Market on July 3rd).

Summer Concerts:

The 2019 Summer Concert series kicks-off on June 26th with the First Corp band. Concerts are held at Pioneer Park in downtown Steilacoom and start at 6:30 PM. The 2019 schedule is the Town’s official website. No alcohol, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed in the park. If you bring an animal, it must be on a leash (not voice control) and well behaved in crowds. (There will be no Concert on July 3rd).

Possession or Use of Fireworks Illegal in Steilacoom:

In 2009, the Town Council adopted ordinance 1456 amending the Steilacoom Municipal Code to make the possession and or use of fireworks illegal within the Town limits subject to fines up to $250 and $500 respectively. Please be aware of the provisions and inform any family members, guests, or others of these regulations prior to their coming to Steilacoom to celebrate the 4th of July.

Public Safety:

Coffee with a Cop:

Please join Chief Rodriguez and others on June 13 at 6:00 PM at the Topside. Chief Rodriguez will provide a departmental update and be available to answer questions.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued spraying noxious weeds; removed vegetation and performed rights-of-way maintenance; performed inspections on Steilacoom Boulevard and Pacific Street in conjunction with the projects; mowed and performed other maintenance on and in the storm retention ponds; and performed other tasks as assigned.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor continued installation of storm drainage and joint utility trenches near the Puyallup Street curve. Work on the retaining walls is tentatively scheduled to commence June 10.

Pacific-Washington Street Project:

The contractor ground and repaved Pacific Street on Tuesday and Wednesday. Staff and the contractor will be water testing the roadway today to ensure proper drainage.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew prepared for and conducted a planned power outage on 1st Street in order to energize new wire along with performing other work on the 1st Street upgrade; reinstalled the service to a business in the downtown core due to meter issues; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on the Pacific/Washington Street project; continued cleaning fire hydrants; installed a new meter setter in the 2600 block of Cincinnati Street; inspected and coordinated water main connections in the vicinity of Worthington and Shannon Streets; assisted the Parks Department hauling sand down to Sunnyside Beach for the volleyball courts; inspected a side sewer repair in the 11000 block of 108th Street Court Southwest; installed a 1 inch water line on Steilacoom Boulevard in conjunction with the Steilacoom Boulevard project; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew installed chain link fence enclosures at Saltar’s Point Park; continued repairs of the irrigation systems; installed sand at Sunnyside Beach Park; ordered fall materials for various parks throughout Town; mowed parks and other facilities; and performed other grounds and facility maintenance.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Escape from Prison Island!

Friday, June 14, 3 p.m.

Colleen Frakes tells her story in comic book form of growing up on McNeil Island, where both her parents worked at the McNeil Island Correction Center. Learn the unusual history of McNeil Island, including haunted trees, escape attempts, con artists and a resident sea monster!

All events are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom. Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free events in partnership with the SHMA.

2020 Census:

Planning and recruitment for the 2020 Census is currently underway. Once every decade, the federal government conducts a census of the entire population to count everyone in the United States and record basic information about them. Our nation’s founders believed this data was so important that they mandated the decennial census in the Constitution.

In 2020, for the first time ever, the U.S. Census Bureau will accept responses online and by phone. You can still complete the census by mail as well.

To find out additional information about the 2020 Census, visit 2020census.gov. Interested in working for the Census? Positions are currently available. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.