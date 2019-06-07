Lakewood seeking Public Safety Advisory Committee volunteers

The Lakewood City Council is currently seeking volunteers to fill two vacancies on the Public Safety Advisory Committee.

Your assistance is being requested in identifying and reaching out to individuals in your neighborhood associations, civic groups, and community organizations who would be best suited to fill these volunteer positions. The roles and responsibilities, meeting times, and terms of the vacant positions are described in the attached Notice of Vacancies. Interested applicants can submit an application form found here. Applications will be accepted through Monday, July 1, 2019.