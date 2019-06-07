Hats Off: Decades of Hats

Submitted by Marianne Bull.

Hats have played a significant role in the history of costume, and often reflected much about the women wearing them. They can transmit information about age, social status and other cultural issues. Chosen for beauty or for ceremonial symbol, for flirtation or for modesty, hats can tell many stories.

A show of hats with styles ranging over a century is currently on display at the Steilacoom Historical Museum. Beginning with an 1840 poke bonnet at the beginning of the Victorian era through a Swinging Sixties satin beanie, these hats tell a cultural and fashion story. Most of the hats are part of the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association’s clothing collection; a few are on loan for the exhibit. Curators Joan Curtis and Jenny Hollister have chosen examples of each decade from the collection.

Visit the Steilacoom Museum (1801 Rainier St. Steilacoom, WA 98388) on weekends – Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 pm, or beginning on June 19th and through the summer, come on Wednesdays from 2 to 5 pm during Steilacoom Farmers Market. For more information, call the Museum at 253-584-4133.