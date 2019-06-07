DuPont to hold Shoreline Master Plan hearing June 24

The City of DuPont Planning Commission will host a Public Hearing on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 6 pm regarding proposed amendments to the City’s adopted Shoreline Master Plan to ensure our local master plan is consistent with adopted changes in state law. These amendments are part of the mandatory 8-review cycle pursuant to state law. File No. PLNG2018-029.

Applicant : City of DuPont Department of Community Development

1700 Civic Drive | DuPont, WA 98327

Location : Amendments are applicable citywide

Hearing Date and Time : Monday, June 24, 2019 at 6 p.m.

City Hall location : 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, Washington.

All persons are invited to attend the hearing and provide testimony regarding the proposal. For questions on the proposed amendments, contact Jeff Wilson, Community Development Director, at (253) 912-5393 or jwilson@dupontwa.gov. Copies of the Planning Commission packet will be available at City Hall after 4:00 PM on Thursday June 20, 2019.