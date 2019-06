Rep. Christine Kilduff and Rep. Mari Leavitt will host a group conversation with 28th District constituents on Tuesday, June 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Starbucks in Tillicum, 15305 Union Ave SW, Lakewood, WA.

Come join Representatives Christine Kilduff and Mari Leavitt for “Coffee & Conversations” with Lakewood constituents. Reps. Kilduff and Leavitt are hosting these community conversations every month in towns and cities around the district throughout the summer.