Walk the original 1843 Fort Nisqually site

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Father and daughter historians, Drew and Jennifer Crooks, will be leading tours on the original 1843 Hudson’s Bay Fort Nisqually site located across from the DuPont Civic Center on Center Drive in DuPont WA. The Hudson’s Bay Company arrived in the DuPont area in 1833 building the first Fort Nisqually site on what is now the Home Course golf course. In 1843 the fort was moved inland to the location on current Center Drive.

We invite you to come learn the history of the Hudson’s Bay Company and the Puget Sound Agricultural Company. Several of the Black Locust Trees planted in the 1850s are still on the property. We will have the fort map layout and photos of some of the original buildings in their original locations. We will talk about the Heirloom Orchard planted in the 1840s and what happened to the property when the DuPont Company came to town in 1906 to make dynamite and black powder.

Tours will be held on Saturday June 22 and Saturday July 13, 1:00 and 2:30 pm and also on Hudson’s Bay Heritage Day and BBQ bake off Sunday August 18, 1:00 and 2:30 pm. Tours are free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. (The fort site is undeveloped land, uneven walking in natural outdoors) For more information please e-mail duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com.