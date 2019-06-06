Lakewood Farmers Market in swing

Once again we had an amazing kick off to our Farmers Market!

The sun was shining June 4, 2019 and our neighbors came to join us for the start of one of our favorite times of year: Market season!

Families and friends strolled the market on opening day, enjoying the live entertainment and vendor booths – including 12 farmers and specialty items like handmade soaps, jewelry, pashminas, pottery, fresh cut flowers, fruit wine, mead, cheesecake, handmade truffles, hand carved wooden gifts, small batch ice cream and a diverse mix of culinary offerings from food trucks.

Take a look at some of the fun we had! We hope you’ll join us Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. around the fountain at Lakewood City Hall (through Sept. 10). See more photos at the City’s website.