Lakewood Connections Magazine in homes now

The Lakewood Connections Magazine Summer 2019 edition is out and in mailboxes this week.

The magazine goes to every home and business in Lakewood and offers information on what’s happening in the city and what’s upcoming.

The summer magazine is chock full of great information, including the schedule of events for SummerFEST happening this year on July 13 at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Residents will also find updates from the City Council, information about road improvement projects happening around the city (or soon to happen), the latest in economic development news, a full live entertainment lineup for the 2019 Farmers Market and a look at the first-year statistics from the city’s Rental Housing Safety Program.

You can read the magazine online, or pick up a copy at the front desk of Lakewood City Hall.