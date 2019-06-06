Community input sought for aging and disability services

The Pierce County Human Services Aging & Disability Resources (ADR) division is initiating a survey to gather community input for the creation of the 2020-2023 Area Plan. As the designated Area Agency on Aging for Pierce County, ADR must develop and oversee long-term services and supports for older adults and adults with disabilities living in our communities.

To develop the area plan, ADR will be collecting input from a variety of groups and individuals including current ADR clients, service providers, professionals from the health, long-term care and social service network within Pierce County, advocates and caregivers. Help shape future services for seniors and individuals with disabilities by completing our short, confidential survey.

“We want to hear about what concerns people,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Aging and Disability Resources manager. “To develop a strong plan for the next four years, we need to hear what’s most important to people with disabilities, older adults, and their caregivers and family members.”

The Area Plan lays out the direction for the service needs over the next four years, including gaps in local services to meet those needs. It also establishes funding priorities and describes strategies for delivering priority services to support older adults and adults with disabilities living in the community.

Surveys must be completed by Sunday, June 16. Respondents may complete a survey online or send a print copy to the main ADR office, located at 1305 Tacoma Ave. S., Suite 104, in Tacoma. This fall, a draft of the 2020-2023 Area Plan will be created and available online for the public to review. The community will have another opportunity to provide feedback during a public hearing in September.

To learn more about Aging and Disability Resources, including the Area Plan, contact Connie Kline at 253-798-3782.