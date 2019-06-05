WSDOT releases Gray Notebook 73

The March 31, 2019, edition of WSDOT’s quarterly performance report (Gray Notebook 73) continues to follow the agency’s progress with its strategic plan by focusing on inclusion, practical solutions and workforce development. Gray Notebook 73:

Demonstrates how the agency uses social media and its smartphone applications to engage communities throughout Washington

Analyzes how WSDOT is using a data-driven approach in efforts to reduce the potential for bicyclist and pedestrian traffic crashes, and

Illustrates how the agency works with partners to create career pathways through the Sustainability in Prisons Project and to remove barriers for individuals participating in WSDOT’s Wetlands Ecology and Monitoring Techniques Internship.

The edition is available online at wsdot.wa.gov/publications/fulltext/graynotebook/gray-notebook-Mar19.pdf and while performance measures are reported throughout the Gray Notebook, highlights from this issue include:

About 22% of those who died in traffic collisions during 2018 in Washington were pedestrians and bicyclists

The number of WSDOT’s Facebook page followers increased 24.6% from 79,343 in April 2018 to 98,878 in March 2019

WSDOT responded to 17,010 incidents during the quarter, providing about $26.6 million in economic benefit

WSF completed 38,348 (99.2%) of its 38,641 regularly scheduled trips in the third quarter of FY2019

Amtrak Cascades revenue increased by 5.7%, from $29.6 million in 2017 to $31.3 million in 2018

WSDOT added nine new wetland and stream mitigation sites on 17 acres in 2018, bringing the total to 300 sites on 1,623 acres

WSDOT’s Commercial Vehicle Information Systems and Networks helped the trucking industry avoid 168,000 travel hours and $20.1 million in operating costs in 2018

The annual average price of gasoline in Washington state rose by 10% from 2017 to 2018, going from $2.92 per gallon to $3.21 per gallon

WSDOT completed one Connecting Washington project in the seventh quarter of the 2017-2019 biennium

The Gray Notebook and the Gray Notebook Lite (a summary of selected performance topics covered in this quarter’s publication), can be viewed and printed from the WSDOT accountability website (www.wsdot.wa.gov/accountability).