WorkForce Central awards dislocated worker program contract to career team

TACOMA, Wash. – WorkForce Central, on behalf of the Pierce County Workforce Development Council, has awarded a contract to Career TEAM to provide services to people eligible for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Dislocated Worker program.

Career TEAM also operates the WIOA Adult program on behalf of the Pierce County WDC, serving adult job seekers.

Career TEAM will begin providing services July 1 and will contact all current customers in the Dislocated Worker program to ensure there will be no disruption in services.

If you are a Dislocated Worker services customer, please note that a career counselor from Career TEAM will be reaching out to schedule an appointment with you.

In the meantime, if you have any questions related to this transition, please contact Autumn Hughes at ahughes@workforce-central.org.

WorkForce Central strengthens the Pierce County economy by identifying skill gaps between jobseekers and employment opportunities, fostering data-driven decision making, and connecting workforce development partners into a cohesive, collaborative and effective network.