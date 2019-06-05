Obituary Notices – June 5, 2019

Mountain View Funeral Home: Ima Jeane Owens; Florence Ambrose Covey (read obituary below).

Florence Ambrose Covey passed away in her home in Lakewood, May 27, 2019, after a 3+ year illness. Born to Betty & Bun Ambrose on March 20, 1946 in Seattle. Florence was the youngest of 3 children who grew up in Madison Park area and spent summers at their Whidbey Island holly farm. She attended McGilvra Elementary and graduated in 1964 from St. Nicholas School for Girls. Graduated from Westbrook College for Women in Maine in 1966. Met and married her husband USAF Lt. David B Covey on December 23, 1967 in Seattle. Lived in many locations across the US with Air Force assignments. Topeka, KS was very special living 30 miles outside of the AF Base in the small town called Harveyville with 125 people. Daughter Angie was born there August 19, 1970. In 1972 the family moved back to Seattle and son Boen, was born on November 30. While her husband attended college, Florence worked in the offices of Seattle Children’s Hospital. They lived around the Greater Seattle Area before buying their first home in Bothell. In 1976 they moved to Lakewood. Florence immediately got involved with her children’s schools & PTA. Ft Steilacoom College Preschool, Park Lodge Elementary, Idlewild Elementary, Hudtloff Junior High, Clover Park HS & Bellarmine HS. She advocated for Special Education programs and was a 10 year Boardmember of Another Door To Learning. In 1982 Flor & her husband started a commercial office furniture and design business Business Interiors NW, now known as Catalyst. The company was voted Small Business of the Year by the Tacoma/Pierce County Chamber of Commerce in 1997. Florence was asked to join the Pierce County Economic Development Council and served multiple years. After 18 years the firm’s success allowed Florence and Dave an early retirement which allowed them time for travel, new hobbies and time with family & friends. Her community involvement kept on going: Fund for Women & Girls, Junior League, Book Club, Colonial Dames, Tacoma 8 Rotary, Tacoma Garden Club, Ikebana Club, Tacoma Country & Golf Club, the Reckless Drivers and Bridge Club. Becoming a loving grandmother (Nana) to four grandchildren was the final life fulfillment. She lovingly lives on through her husband, Dave, daughter, Angie Moawad, son, Boen Covey, daughter-in-law Darlene Covey, grandchildren Bo Moawad (20), Grace Moawad (17), Briggs Covey (5) & Rhys (2), and sister Elizabeth Woodside. A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Lutheran Church (8211 112th St SW, Lakewood), Friday, June 7th @ 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to either Emergency Food Network of Pierce County or Caring for Kids.