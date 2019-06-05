Division Avenue and I Street intersection closes during weekend of June 7

To install utilities in the street, the contractor will completely close the intersection at Division Avenue and I Street during the weekend of June 7 – 10 (Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.). This work can happen during the day and night (continuous construction).

During the week, crews continue to install a stormwater system on Commerce Street. Rail welding and traction power substation work continue on Stadium Way. In the Stadium District, crews will continue working on the water line, moving to the area across Yakima Avenue. In Hilltop, the contractor will continue working on the water line on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 13th Street to 14th Street. In addition, crews are building foundations for power poles along Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

What

Construction and traffic closures at Division Ave. and I Street over the weekend. Construction and traffic restrictions at Yakima Avenue, Commerce Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and Stadium Way

When

Week of June 3

Where

Division Avenue and I Street intersection – intersection closure during the weekend of June 7 – 10. 24-hour construction.

Yakima Avenue at Division Avenue – street closure.

Commerce Street from 7th Street to the 705 onramp – street closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 14th St. – lane restrictions. Two-way traffic is maintained.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to S. 7th St. – lane restrictions.

Stadium Way from Broadway to 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Stadium Way is open in both directions between 4th St. and the 705.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.