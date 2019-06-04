South Sound Storytellers – UPS

In the midst of thesis writing, working as editors at The Trail, and myriad other senior year commitments this spring, Olivia Langen ’19 and Serena Hawkey ’19 recently finished serving as editorial interns at Premier Media Group.

The Tacoma-based company publishes South Sound Magazine, South Sound Business Magazine, 425 Magazine, and 425 Business Magazine. We met with Olivia, an English major from Carlsbad, Calif., and Serena, a politics and government major from Oakland, to discuss their internship experience.

