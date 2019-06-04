Meet & Greet new Communities in Schools Lakewood Executive Director

Communities in Schools Lakewood (CISL) has named Kerri Pedrick their Executive Director. CISL will host a “Meet & Greet” event on Thursday, June 6 (5-7 pm) at their offices (10828 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, #104. Lakewood, WA 98499).

Kerri Pedrick, Executive Director, Communities in Schools Lakewood.

Join CISL for some wine and cheese (and other refreshments) this coming Thursday for a “Meet and Greet” event.

We would love you to get a chance to meet Kerri Pedrick, Communities in Schools of Lakewood’s new Executive Director. You will also hear an update about Communities in Schools and be able to meet our board and staff members.

This is a casual event with a brief program at 6:15pm. Feel free to swing by for a little while or stay the whole time!

Event Details:

Thursday, June 6th, 2019

5:00-7:00 PM

Communities of Schools in Lakewood

10828 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, #104

Lakewood, WA 98499

No RSVP required, feel free to bring others! Hosted by Dan Livingston, Former Board Member

For questions or more information contact info@lakewoodcis.org or give us a call at 253-267-5382.

Hope to see you Thursday!