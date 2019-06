The Lakewood Republican Women will host the Betty Jo Neil’s Scholarship Award Luncheon on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club (13204 Country Club Dr SW, Lakewood WA 98498). The luncheon kicks off at 11 am with a social hour, followed by lunch and the program at 12 pm.

Kerry French is the 2019 Scholarship Winner. Cost is $25 per person. RSVP to Elaine Winter via email or phone by June 10. Send check to LRW, PO Box 39462, Lakewood WA 984986 or pay at the door.