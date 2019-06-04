Help us end childhood hunger

Submitted by Jay Mayer.

From May 30 to June 28 Heritage Bank Branches are collecting donations of kid-friendly non perishable food items. Food and money donations will be distributed to local food banks right here in our communities. Your local branches are located at 10318 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA and 8801 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood.

Food Drive

Kid Friendly donation suggestions:

canned Soups, fruit, vegetables

applesauce

fruit Juice

peanut Butter

jelly & Jam

cereal

macaroni & cheese

grains like oatmeal & rice

You can also text: heritagehelps to 41444 to donate. Just $10 provides 45 meals.