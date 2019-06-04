Construction begins in front of Stadium High School on June 20 until September 4

Sound Transit’s contractor will begin construction in front of Stadium High School on Thursday, June 20. Construction will last the entire summer break to about September 4. The contractor is allowed to do construction work in front of Stadium High School when school is not in session during the summer.

During this time, N. E Street and N. 1st Street from just north of Division Avenue to Tacoma Avenue will be completely closed. Please follow detour routes on Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, N. E Street, Broadway and Tacoma Avenue.

The contractor plans to do the majority of the work in front of the high school during the road closure this summer. Several crews will work in this area at the same time. This work includes:

Underground utilities (sewer and stormwater).

Electrical (foundations for power poles; street lighting).

Signals (pedestrian crossings).

Track installation.

Curb, gutter and pavement.

Large trucks (SU-30 or longer than a 30-foot box truck) and buses are advised not to travel on Stadium Way and to follow other routes, such as 9th Street to Tacoma Avenue. Another option is to drive smaller trucks on Stadium Way and turn at Division Avenue.

We are coordinating with Stadium High School, businesses, apartments, and condos to keep access open and minimize disruptions.

When

Construction begins on June 20 and will last the entire summer break to approximately September 4. Work hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The contractor may work on Sundays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., if needed. The street will be open before school begins.

Where

Construction in front of Stadium High School and apartments/condos on N. E Street and N. 1st Street from Division Avenue to Tacoma Avenue.

More

Stadium High School will continue to be open for summer activities.

Access Stadium High School by walking on the sidewalk on N. 1st St. or driving/biking on N. 2nd St. or N. 3rd St. The school’s parking garage remains open. Bus drop off/pick up continues on N. 3rd St. near Stadium Bowl.

There will be no vehicle, bicycle or pedestrian access or on-street parking available in the construction area.