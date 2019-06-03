The Garden Conservancy Open Days Program Presents Private Garden Tour on June 16

On Sunday, June 16, the public is invited to tour private gardens in Puyallup, through the Garden Conservancy Open Days program, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Open Day is rain or shine, and no reservations are required. Admission is $10 per private garden; children 12 and under are free. Call 1-888-842-2442, or visit www.gardenconservancy.org/open-days for more information.

Included on the June 16 Open Day:

Ernie & Julia Graham Garden, 13715 Military Road East, Puyallup – situated on a sloped acre looking out to Mt. Rainier, this peaceful award-winning garden focuses on foliage color, texture, and contrast. Paths lead visitors through several distinct areas: a tranquil woodland featuring Japanese maples and other plantings native to the Pacific Northwest and Asia; a colorful poolside container garden; a purple and black courtyard; Ernie’s vegetable garden; and eclectic spaces in between. Water features, seating areas, and metal and glass garden art are spotted throughout. The garden is a wildlife sanctuary organically maintained solely by its owners.

– situated on a sloped acre looking out to Mt. Rainier, this peaceful award-winning garden focuses on foliage color, texture, and contrast. Paths lead visitors through several distinct areas: a tranquil woodland featuring Japanese maples and other plantings native to the Pacific Northwest and Asia; a colorful poolside container garden; a purple and black courtyard; Ernie’s vegetable garden; and eclectic spaces in between. Water features, seating areas, and metal and glass garden art are spotted throughout. The garden is a wildlife sanctuary organically maintained solely by its owners. Paulsen Garden 12915 134th Avenue Court East, Puyallup – located on a ridge above the Orting Valley, the Paulsen Garden encompasses many garden styles while retaining a quintessentially Pacific Northwest feel. Visitors are welcomed by a sunny pergola, pond, and waterfall before descending a stairway leading to a peaceful shade garden with an Asian flair. In the back garden, colorful tropicals by the pool offer a contrast to the more muted palette surrounding the woodland pond. Flagstone paths and stone terraces connect the various garden rooms, which feature mature conifers, Japanese maples and a fun mix of rare and unusual plants. Benches and other seating areas are tucked into many spots around the garden to relax and take in the beautiful views of Mt. Rainier and the Cascades.

All Open Days gardens are featured in the 2019 Open Days Directory; a soft-cover book that includes detailed driving directions and vivid garden descriptions written by their owners, plus a complementary ticket for admission to one private garden. The directory includes garden listings in fourteen states and costs $25.00 including shipping.

Visit www.gardenconservancy.org/open-days or call the Garden Conservancy toll-free at 1-888-842-2442 to order with a Visa, MasterCard or American Express, or send a check or money order to: the Garden Conservancy, P.O. Box 608, Garrison, NY 10524. Discount admission tickets are available as well through advanced mail order.

The Garden Conservancy is a national nonprofit dedicated to saving and sharing outstanding American gardens. Since 1995, the Garden Conservancy’s award-winning Open Days has welcomed more than one million visitors into thousands of inspired private landscapes – from urban rooftops to organic farms, historic estates to innovative suburban lots – in forty-one states. Digging Deeper – site-specific Open Days special programs – invite participants to take a closer look at the garden world. Hundreds of volunteers help this robust annual program showcase regional horticultural and stylistic expressions in a national context, celebrating the rich diversity of American gardens.