Tacoma Arts Live Impact Report

Submitted by Tacoma Arts Live.

Since 2006, Tacoma Arts Live regional non-profit organization, has been striving to exceed the scope and quality of the services traditionally offered by performing arts centers.

Tacoma Arts Live has been pushing toward a reinvention of the performing arts center as a community connector focused on access and equity for everyone – a center of civic life. After 12 years of earnest effort, it is time for us to provide a thorough Impact Report on the results of our work.

We hope this report inspires you to engage with Tacoma Arts Live and support:

Our Mission: Energize Community Through Live Performance

Our Vision: A South Sound Community That Honors All Cultures