Strike Up The Band June 9, Presented by Dance Theatre Northwest

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Dance Theatre Northwest will present “Strike Up The Band” featuring New York’s Richard Philion with Katie Neumann and Oceana Thunder, June 9, 2019, at 6:30 PM. The annual spring concert and school recital will be held at the Mount Tahoma High School Auditorium at 4634 S 74th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409.

Poster for Strike Up The Band

The show features both professional level and student dancers of all ages presenting a series of dances ranging from classical ballet to Broadway style jazz, tap and musical theater including excerpts from “Cats” guaranteed to delight audience members of all ages.

Photo from DTNW’s Strike Up The Band by Phil Eargle

Dance Theatre Northwest’s Artistic Director, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, has created and staged an innovative and family friendly show featuring audience favorite, “Strike Up the Band,” The contemporary ballet piece shares memories from Kirk-Stauffer’s past that include events with her late father John Dewitt Kirk, II. The featured work was originally created in his memory.

Richard Philion with DTNW’s Blue Color Guard ~ Photo by Philandra Eargle

Mount Tahoma’s venue offers Free Parking and is Handicapped Accessible.

Tickets: DTNW.org and www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4227769

Strike Up The Band ~ Photos by Philandra Eargle

Event Date & Time: Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 6:30 PM

Mount Tahoma High School

4634 S 74th St, Tacoma, Washington 98409