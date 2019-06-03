Steilacoom Town Council June 4 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of May 21, 2019
- Approval of Claims Checks #111369 – #111418 in the amount of $334,944.29
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Presentation
- Life Saving Award – Sergeant Larry Whelan
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Executive Session
- Litigation
