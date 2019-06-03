The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Council June 4 Meeting Agenda

By Leave a Comment

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of May 21, 2019
    2. Approval of Claims Checks #111369 – #111418 in the amount of $334,944.29
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Presentation
    1. Life Saving Award – Sergeant Larry Whelan
  6. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  7. Executive Session
    1. Litigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *