Steilacoom 5G Update

Submitted by Michael Litt.

The Planning Commission did not finalize the Small Cell ordinance at the well-attended May 13 meeting and will bring it up again next meeting, June 10. Commissioners expressed concern over the use of private land and the Town’s control. Several people expressed concern over health or aesthetics.

Would this enhance our existing views?

It was pointed out that FCC regulations require cities and towns implementing 5G to be no more restrictive than cable or telco (telephone) requirements. Since cable and telco equipment in Steilacoom is required to be buried and not installed on the street lamps, therefore the same requirement must apply to 5G providers.

Several more cities and towns have pushed back and joined in a legal challenge as reported here in the Bloomberg News:

news.bloomberglaw.com/tech-and-telecom-law/challenge-to-fccs-5g-network-order-moves-to-ninth-circuit-2

More info here:

mdsafetech.org/2018/12/31/fcc-5g-fast-plan-provokes-lawsuits/

Gig Harbor City Council has appointed a committee to research health and safety aspects of 5G, as reported in the Tacoma News Tribune, here:

www.thenewstribune.com/news/local/community/gateway/article230384554.html

The issue isn’t over yet. Your voice, your thoughts, your comments are needed. If you can’t attend the next Planning meeting, June 10, 6:30pm at Town Hall on Lafayette St, please call or write your Town Council members or the Town Planner who works for the town with the Planning Commission. Contact info below:

Doug Fortner, Town Planner – doug.fortner@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Steilacoom Council members:

Fred Crumley – fred.crumley@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Pete Franklin – pete.franklin@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Nancy Henderson – nancy.henderson@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Roger Neal – roger.neal@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Marion Smith – marion.smith@comcast.net

Mayor, Ron Lucas – ron.lucas@ci.steilacoom.wa.us