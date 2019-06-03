Read, earn prizes and learn about the universe with Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – Adventure out of this world with the Pierce County Library System’s Summer Reading Program, A Universe of Stories. Inspired by the 50th anniversary of the July 1969 moon landing, the Library will host a series of space-themed events and activities to boost learning and enjoyment during the summer months.

“Many children experience the summer slide, which means they lose some of their learning and literacy skills during the summer months,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “With our Summer Reading Program, we help children glide successfully through the summer into fall and retain their learning and literacy while having fun as they continue to build literacy skills all summer.”

Reading is an important tool to help kids retain what they’ve learned and prepare them for success in the coming school year. The Library’s Summer Reading Program challenges students of all ages to read and adds incentives such as passes to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium and tickets to the Seattle Storm and Tacoma Rainiers when they reach reading goals.

Participants may also read down their fines. After reading for 10 hours, every reader will receive a coupon to remove $5 off of fines they may have for overdue books and materials.

The Summer Reading Program fosters a love of reading for the entire family. The program also offers events for kids, teens and adults, including story times, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) activities and magic shows to encourage learning all summer with out of this world fun.

Following is just a glimpse at the many events.

Museum of Flight Portable Science: Summer Sky Stories of Alexandria

Travel back in time to second century Alexandria for a night of stargazing and storytelling! Meet a student of the great astronomer Claudius Ptolemy in this interactive planetarium show. Ages 5 and up.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3:30 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium: How the Moon and Stars Affect Wildlife on Earth

Connect how glowing orbs in the sky inspired space travel and how they relate to wild animals. Learn about transformations, brave journeys, and odd behaviors of wild animals from Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium staff. Explore what strange things happen in nature by the light of the moon. Meet a live zoo animal and touch feathers, skulls and furs from animals guided by the night sky! Ages 6-18.

Friday, July 12, 2 p.m., Tillicum Pierce County Library , 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood. Please call or stop by the library to register.

, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood. Please call or stop by the library to register. Wednesday, June 26, 2:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Science Tellers: Aliens: Escape from Earth

Join an action-packed and educational adventure totally out of this world! Listen to an intergalactic story that comes to life. Go behind the scenes of the special effects and recreate the science experiments. Ages 3-18.

Tuesday, July 9, 2 p.m., Summit Pierce County Library , 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma Thursday, July 18, 1 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library , 15420 Meridian E.

, 15420 Meridian E. Tuesday, July 30, 2 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Teen Escape Rooms

Escape in a mental and physical adventure and solve a series of puzzles and riddles from clues, hints and strategy. Designed for teens grades 6-12. Register online at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar or contact the host Library for more information.

Aliens

Wednesday, June 26, 3:30 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library , 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W. Monday, July 22, 4 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Star Wars

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library , 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3:30 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library , 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W. Monday, Aug. 12, 5 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library , 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100 Thursday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive

Steven Universe

Wednesday, July 3, 4 p.m., Summit Pierce County Library , 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma Wednesday, July 24, 3:30 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Stranger Things

Monday, July 1, 5 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library , 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100 Wednesday, July 10, 3:30 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library , 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W. Wednesday, July 31, 4 p.m., Summit Pierce County Library , 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma Monday, Aug. 5, 4 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Adult Escape Rooms

Challenge mental and physical skills and escape in an adventure and solve a series of puzzles and clues. Register online at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar or contact the library for more information.

Alien

Monday, July 29, 6 p.m., Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Star Wars

Monday, Aug. 12, 5 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library , 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100 Monday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m., Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Stranger Things

Friday, June 28, 4:30 p.m., Fife Pierce County Library , 6622 20th St. E.

, 6622 20th St. E. Monday, July 1, 5 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

The Library System has declared 2019 A Year of Reading. Reading offsets the pressures of daily life and helps people relax. A Year of Reading includes the Summer Reading Program as well as Pierce County READS?a community event where everyone reads the same book at the same time, author visits, personal reading shoppers in libraries and online through the My Next Read service, e-newsletters with reading recommendations, Read to a Dog to build children’s reading skills, and other ways to engage and connect with reading.

Readers can sign up for Summer Reading and start earning prizes on June 1. Join in special events at a Pierce County Library, from June 22 through Aug. 17.

The Pierce County Library Foundation sponsors the Summer Reading Program.

Find out more about the Summer Reading Program, how to earn prizes, and register at summerreading.pcls.us.