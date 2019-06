LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A free event for investors, property developers, and brokers will be held on June 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the Sharon McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd, SW in Lakewood. The event will include information on the new downtown subarea plan, Festival Street, capital improvements, Opportunity Zones, and residential market trends that affect the region. You can register here today.

Related