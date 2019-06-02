Letter: Waughop Lake fate sealed

Submitted by Don Russell, Lakewood.

In spite of overwhelming public objection to the City of Lakewood Council’s decision to discharge 21,720 gallons of liquid aluminum sulfate (alum) and 10,860 gallons of liquid sodium aluminate containing a total of 48,348 pounds of toxic aluminum ions and 109,890 pounds of sulfate ions (that will subsequently be reduced in sediment to toxic sulfide ions) into Waughop Lake and numerous valid ecologic concerns expressed by citizens of Lakewoood to the Washington Department of Ecology, Ecology has elected to issue a permit for this draconian application.

Photograph of a hazardous algal bloom at Waughop Lake.

This decision by City of Lakewood Council and permit issued by Ecology is in spite of three independent lake studies recommending that the appropriate remedial action to restore the safe beneficial recreational use of State owned Waughop Lake is to remove the layer of nutrient polluted sediment laid down by Western State Hospital’s discharge of farm animal and human waste and Pierce College’s inadvertent discharge of human sewage into Waughop Lake.

This $400,000 plus tax payer funded application of alum and sodium aluminate will merely mask for several years the adverse impacts (excessive aquatic plant growth, filamentous green algae and harmful Cyanobacteria blooms) that these past discharges have on Waughop Lake. Furthermore, this initial alum and sodium aluminate application will have to be followed in subsequent years by more alum and sodium aluminate applications until the lake turns into a toxic hydrogen sulfide gas emitting swamp.

For a City Council who presumably represents the best interests of the citizens that it represents and Ecology whose mission is to protect and restore the beneficial uses of State owned waters their respective actions in regard to proceeding with an alum/sodium aluminate treatment of Waughop Lake is an environmental travesty that should have never been allowed to happen.