Thank you volunteers

Earlier this month the City of Lakewood took time to recognize its countless volunteers who give their time to help make the city a better place.

Whether it’s cleaning up a section of roadway (or multiple stretches of roadway) through our Adopt-A-Street program, or patrolling our off-leash dog park to make sure everyone is playing nice (and picking up after their four-legged family members), our volunteers dedicate countless hours every year to make sure Lakewood embodies the type of community they want to live in.

The city appreciates the time spent and the dedication of these individuals who give their time so that others can benefit.

We couldn’t do it without all of you. We look forward to strengthening our community through future partnerships and volunteer opportunities.

Are you interested in volunteering with the city? From serving on one of our boards and commissions to our once-a-month habitat restoration work at Fort Steilacoom Park, we have plenty of ways for you to get involved.

Learn more.