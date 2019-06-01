Pierce College community to ‘Raid the Park’ and cheer on Tacoma Rainiers on June 7

Pierce College students, alumni and friends will take over Cheney Stadium during a special Tacoma Rainiers game on June 7 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and include entry to the game, and a voucher for a hotdog, bag of chips and bottle of water. The event is open to the entire college community, and friends and family.

“This will be such a fun night and a great chance to show your Pierce College pride,” said Pierce College Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Wolbrecht. “We’re thankful for students, staff, family, friends and neighbors, because everyone around us makes us who we are. Our wonderful college community is one of the reasons why we are in the top five community colleges in the nation.”

Be sure to stop by the Pierce College booth in the main concourse to learn more about getting involved in our alumni community, along with a chance to enter to win prizes such as season tickets to Pierce College Raider Baseball, player fees for one person in the upcoming 26th Annual Scholarship Scramble Golf Tournament, Pierce College swag and more.

Tickets at this special price are limited, so be sure to purchase yours soon through Pierce College’s ticketing system. Tickets will be distributed on each campus at the end of May. Other ticket pickup arrangements will be offered for external purchasers.

Be sure to wear your Pierce College gear and help us cheer on the Tacoma Rainiers as they take on the Nashville Sounds on June 7 at 7:05 p.m.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.