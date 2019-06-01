Love Fireworks? Make Plans Now to Attend a Public Display

As July 4 draws near, University Place public safety officials want to continue to remind residents of the new fireworks law that went into effect onJan. 1, 2019 which states that legal fireworks can only be discharged in the City of U.P. from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4. Legal fireworks are defined as sparklers, cones and fountains, smokes and novelties.

Fireworks stands in U.P. are only allowed to sell these legal fireworks. If you purchase fireworks from stands outside of University Place, you risk purchasing illegal items.

Given the danger of running afoul of the law, as well as the risk of injuries, accidental fires and potential disagreements with neighbors, you might want to make plans now to take in some of the professional fireworks displays that will be available to celebrate the holiday.

As always, the Tacoma Freedom Fair will be held along the Ruston Way waterfront from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Admission to Freedom Fair is free and for easy access (and exit) enjoy free parking at the Tacoma Dome Station or at Tacoma Community College. The Freedom Fair Express Bus will stop at each location all day and after the fireworks.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord Freedom Fest will take place at Cowan Stadium, south of Tacoma from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will feature live music, a car show, food, kids activities, and a grand finale fireworks show. Admission and parking are free. Due to security checks, expect some delays when entering the base. Visit the Freedom Fest website for additional instructions and restrictions.

And don’t forget, the Tacoma Rainiers offer great post-game fireworks following every Friday night home game.

For the latest updates on fireworks safety, visit the West Pierce Fire & Rescue website.