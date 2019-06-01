June brings more overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – During the week of June 3, contractor crews building new ramps and HOV lanes between Interstate 5 and State Route 16 have a series of overnight ramp closures for paving, electrical and form removal work.

Nearby at the Puyallup River, crews building a new southbound I-5 bridge across the river are getting ready for a two-phased traffic switch scheduled for next weekend.

Throughout the week, overnight drivers can expect to see single lane closures on SR 16 near Sprague Avenue and on southbound I-5 between McKinley Way and Port of Tacoma Road. Lane and ramp closures take place at night when traffic volumes are lower.

Some work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled. Drivers are advised to plan for extra travel time, adhere to posted speed limits, and give construction crews a brake.

Overnight lane and ramp closures:

Monday, June 3

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday

Tuesday, June 4

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, June 5

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Friday, June 7

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with all lanes reopening at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit 134 to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

I-705 and SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 will close from11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.