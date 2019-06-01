Join TAM for the 2nd Annual Summer SOULstice

Tacoma, WA — Celebrate this mid-summer milestone at Tacoma Art Museum on Thursday, June 20 at 5pm. Hosted by Tacoma’s 2018 Poet Laureate, Kellie Richardson, SOULstice will hold space to honor this annual miracle with art, live music, food and drinks. Featuring emerging and established artists from marginalized communities, the works presented will convey themes of awakening and healing as well as personal connections to Earth and spirit, that connect us all.

Born and raised in Tacoma, Richardson’s poetry embodies the importance of healing, laughter and love. “The weight of historical oppression, generational trauma has never diminished the indelible joy, creativity, innovation and pride of those on the margins” notes Richardson. “SOULstice underscores this victory.”

In addition, a gallery space and artist market will feature work from local artists and entrepreneurs. Work will include every medium and price range. Tiffany Hammond, painter and muralist will also create a live painting on-site.

SOULstice is free and open to the public, coinciding with our Neighborhood Night programming. There will be free food and a cash bar available throughout the evening.