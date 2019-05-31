Tacoma Refugee Choir presents fun filled evening

Submitted by Tacoma Refugee Choir.

The Tacoma Refugee Choir has been singing uplifting music, some written by members, for over three years.

Come and Enjoy!

Composed of those new to this country as well as long time neighbors, The Choir has been entertaining groups throughout, and beyond, Pierce County. This Saturday they are joining their friends in Tacoma.

Come out and have a fun filled inspirational evening. This promises to be a celebration of a late Spring with a chance to sing along with a truly musical choir accompanied by hand held percussion and piano. Or just clap in time if you consider yourself chorally challenged. No admission, donation only. Come join some new residents as well as established singers and have a great time.

June 30, 2019

7:00 PM

Urban Grace Church

902 Market Street.

For information call 206 948 8309.