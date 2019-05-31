Steilacoom Town Administrator May 31 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – June 4, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – June 10, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – July 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Town Hall (Appeal Hearing)

Preservation and Review Board – June 26, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2019 Farmers’ Market season starts on June 19th. The concerts are in downtown Steilacoom and are from 3 PM to 7 PM. (There will be no Market on July 3rd).

Summer Concerts:

The 2019 Summer Concert series kicks-off on June 26th with the First Corp band. Concerts are held at Pioneer Park in downtown Steilacoom and start at 6:30 PM. The 2019 schedule is the Town’s official website. No alcohol, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed in the park. If you bring an animal, it must be on a leash (not voice control) and well behaved in crowds. (There will be no Concert on July 3rd).

Illegal Dumping on Town Property:

It is illegal to discard/leave items on Town property. Town property includes rights-of-way, open space, parks, and other facilities. We have recently seen an increase in animal waste (both bagged and open), appliances, furniture, etc. left on Town property. Live next to a park or open space area? It is also illegal to place yard waste or other materials in the park or open space even if it is “just right behind your home”. The fine for illegal dumping is $250 per occurrence.

Public Safety:

Coffee with a Cop:

Please join Chief Rodriguez and others on June 13 at 6:00 PM at the Coffee Cabin/Topside. Chief Rodriguez will provide a departmental update and be available to answer questions.

Car Prowls:

We experienced a number of car prowls in the Saltar’s Point neighborhood this last week. Many of the vehicles were unlocked, and items had been left in plain sight. Please always remember to secure your vehicle and never leave valuables in the vehicle.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued spraying noxious weeds; removed vegetation and performed rights-of-way maintenance; performed inspections on Steilacoom Boulevard and Pacific Street in conjunction with the projects; installed thermo-plastic crosswalk markings in the downtown core; and performed other tasks as assigned.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor commenced installation of storm drainage near the Puyallup Street curve. Work on the retaining walls is tentatively scheduled to commence June 10.

Pacific-Washington Street Project:

Staff met with the contractor to review the recently completed paving work. The contractor will be repaving Pacific Street between Washington Street and Sequalish Street next week due to defects in the original work.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed the flashing light on Steilacoom Boulevard to provide a clearer work area for the Steilacoom Boulevard project; energized lines and switched customers to the new primary line on First Street; assisted the Water/Sewer Department relocating a water service on Starling Street; performed month end and end of line readings; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on the Pacific/Washington Street project; relocated a water meter in the 1700 block of Starling Street; installed a new water meter in the 2100 block of Rainier Street; mowed and weeded around lift stations and well sites; assisted the Parks Department with unplugging the shower drain at Sunnyside Park; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew turned on and repaired irrigation systems; installed a commemorative bench at Perkins Park; coordinated the “Bark the Park” event at Perkins Park performed by the Steilacoom High School Honor Society under the leadership of Roberta Black; mowed parks and other facilities; and performed other grounds and facility maintenance.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Escape from Prison Island!

Friday, June 14, 3 p.m.

Colleen Frakes tells her story in comic book form of growing up on McNeil Island, where both her parents worked at the McNeil Island Correction Center. Learn the unusual history of McNeil Island, including haunted trees, escape attempts, con artists and a resident sea monster!

All events are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom. Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free events in partnership with the SHMA.

THE 4th OF JULY IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER – HELP US CELEBRATE

Come experience the fun in the Town of Steilacoom as we join with Americans across the nation in celebrating Independence Day as only our town can. Lafayette Street becomes the center of our annual family-oriented, old-fashioned, hometown Independence Day Parade, Street Fair, Ice Cream Social, Beer Garden, and Dance.

The highlight will again be the professional fireworks display from a barge on the waterfront. For more than twenty years, Steilacoom has hosted one of the best Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks shows in the Puget Sound area.

Our fireworks are financed entirely by voluntary contributions from private citizens and businesses. Every dollar collected is put directly into the display. The expense to put on a fireworks display of this magnitude is in excess of $35,000.

If you wish, you can use the form below and mail in your donation or you can contribute conveniently and securely online using PayPal at www.townofsteilacoom.com/286/Fireworks-Committee or tinyurl.com/y5mbbdrg.

A contribution in any amount will be helpful. Donors of $100 or more are recognized by the Mayor in the “Around Town” utility bill newsletter. You can also become a corporate sponsor by donating $500 or more.

Each year this event is planned, organized, coordinated, and set in motion by an all-volunteer group of people from our community. Your financial support of this worthwhile celebration will be greatly appreciated. We look forward to your support.