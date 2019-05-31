Steilacoom Historical Schools Celebrate 2019 Retirees

At the May 22, 2019 meeting of the Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors, five staff members were recognized for their dedication and service to the students, staff and community as they retire from the district.

Retiring from Pioneer Middle School are Carol Davis, Vora Long and Amy Malkames. Carol started with the district in 1993 and has served as a paraeducator at several district schools. Vora also started working for the district in 1993 as a paraeducator at various schools. They each retire after 26 years of service. Amy, the Office Coordinator, has worked at the middle school since 2009 in various office positions.

Nancy McClure, District Office Assessment and Intervention Coordinator, retirees after 16 years in the district. Nancy started as a teacher at Chloe Clark Elementary School, served as the Director of Island Schools, Principal of Cherrydale Primary School and District Executive Director. Celeste Johnston, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, retires after 18 years in the district. Celeste worked as a Cherrydale Primary preschool paraeducator, Student Services Secretary and 12 years serving the Superintendent and School Board.

“Our retirees will be missed. We appreciate their commitment to the students and staff of the District.” states Superintendent Kathi Weight.