ROAD ALERT: Custer Road construction

On Monday June 3, 2019 contractor Tucci & Sons will begin work on Custer Road between Steilacoom Boulevard and just north of John Dower Road.

New pavement will be installed along this section, as well as the installation of wiring and cameras to improve the signals at 88th Street and Custer Road.

Work is scheduled to begin each morning at 7 a.m. and expected to last eight hours. During construction the roadway will be down to one lane in each direction and there is a temporary closure at 88th Street and Custer Road planned for the duration of the project. Only local access will be granted to homeowners.

Speed limits will be reduced for safety purposes.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead by either giving themselves plenty of time to reach their destination, or find alternative routes while this road improvement project is done.

The city thanks its residents for their patience while this project is completed.