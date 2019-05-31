Lakewood Farmers Market opening day: June 4, 2019

We hope you’ll join us June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the plaza around the fountain at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, for this seasonal market. We’ll do our Lakewood Chamber of Commerce blue ribbon cutting at 11:15 a.m. in front of the WSECU stage.

Once again this year we have farmers from Eastern Washington who bring their fresh produce harvested specifically for Lakewood customers to purchase. We also have unique vendors offering handmade items like fresh soaps, lotions and bath bombs, jewelry, pottery, wood carvings, Pashiminas, children’s clothes and newborn essentials.

But did you know there is more to do at our market than shop?

Along with our diverse market vendor offerings we have food trucks and food vendors ready to make your lunch break a breeze! What’s better than enjoying a lunch someone else fixed while sitting around the fountain at Lakewood City Hall and enjoying live entertainment on the WSECU stage?

New food vendors this year include:

Kama’aina Grill (Poke, kalua pork, Huli chicken, BBQ beef and pork, mac salad, lumpia, Rice)

HamHock Jones Soul Shack (chicken wings, fish, shrimp, smoked ribs, cheese steak subs)

Blissful Wunders Confectionary Chocolats

Returning food vendors:

Burrito Boy

Mama Q’s Caribbean Kitchen

Red Barn Popping Co. (kettle corn)

Chai Pyala (baked goods including an amazing, moist vegan chocolate cake, cookies, bread, brownies and more)

Ugly Duck Cheese Cake

Bliss Small Batch Creamery (ice cream)

Also new this year we will have live entertainment every market day with an international theme during the lunch hour from 12:30 to 1 p.m. That’s in addition to other live music from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Farmers Market Totes

In an effort to help the environment we are giving away free canvas totes. Please stop by the city booth to get your free tote and then remember to bring it with you on your return trips!

Kids Day

Is your child an aspiring entrepreneur? This year’s Kids Day at the Market is Aug. 13. It’s a great opportunity for children to sell what they have made and learn how to interact with customers. Find the application on our Farmers Market page: cityoflakewood.us/Lakewood-farmers-market. Deadline to apply is July 30.

WIC Dates

CHI WIC: June 18; July 2

Mary Bridge WIC: July 23 & 30

Senior WIC: June 11 (Call 253-798-7376 with questions)

Lunch Live Entertainment Schedule

All performances are 12:30 to 1 p.m. on the WSECU market stage

June 11: Washington State Native Taiwanese American Association

June 18: Hula Halau O’keala’akua Noniloa Mana’oakamai

June 25:Bong Lang Ruamjai

July 2: Khmer Language Arts & Culture Academy

July 9: Man Sung Korean Traditional Performing Arts

July 16: Washington State Native Taiwanese American Association

July 23: Lanuola Samoan Performing Arts Academy

July 30: Khmer Language Arts & Culture Academy

Aug. 6: Hula Halau O’keala’akua Noniloa Mana’oakamai

Aug. 13: Man Sung Korean Traditional Performing Arts

Aug. 20: Hula Halau O’keala’akua Noniloa Mana’oakamai

Aug. 27: Lanuola Samoan Performing Arts Academy

Sept. 3: Hula Halau O’keala’akua Noniloa Mana’oakamai

Sept. 10 (Closing day): Man Sung Korean Traditional Performing Arts

See more on our Farmers Market page.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor CHI Franciscan, stage sponsor WSECU and partner Pierce County Fresh.