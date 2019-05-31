It’s About The Kids at Hilltop Artists

Reflecting on over two decades of teaching at Hilltop Artists, Greg Piercy shares that our essential story is one of transformation.

When a student starts at the age of 12 and stays involved until they graduate from high school, we see monumental growth. But we also see change after a relatively short amount of time.

This year, Greg has been very impressed by one of his Jason Lee Middle School Daytime students named Linda. Last year, she didn’t talk much and preferred to hang back and watch rather than participate. This year, she is taking two Hilltop Artists electives and is the first to volunteer, whether it’s to help warm the pipes or to make something with Greg.

“Something I enjoy about glassblowing is the people, and what you can create when you have an idea and try it” says Linda. “I enjoy learning new techniques and creating new things like jars, wavy bowls, and so much more. I would like to continue this class next year.”

Greg has an incredible legacy at Hilltop Artists, having taught multiple parent-child pairs, sibling groups, cousins, and even six of his fellow staff members. Now his son Jacob has joined as a Hilltop Artists student. You can learn more about that here.