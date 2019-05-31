A Year of Reading continues with Pierce County READS

Meet New York Times best-selling author Imbolo Imbue at the Pierce County Library System’s Pierce County READS event Sunday, June 9, at 2 p.m. at Pioneer Park Pavilion at 330 S. Meridian in Puyallup. The Library System’sA Year of Reading continues with Ms. Mbue, author of the Oprah Book Club selection “Behold the Dreamers.”

Read her book, then meet the author at the free author talk and book signing in partnership with Puyallup Public Library. Pierce County READS events will also include several book discussions.

Pierce County READS brings together Pierce County residents to engage, read and talk about great books. This summer’s selection, “Behold the Dreamers,” explores marriage, immigration, class, race and the American Dream through the experiences of a young Cameroonian couple making a new life in New York just as the Great Recession hits.

Ms. Mbue, a native of the seaside town of Limbe, Cameroon, has earned a number of accolades for her debut novel which propelled her to stardom after being selected for Oprah’s Book Club in 2016. The novel has been translated into 12 languages, adapted into an opera, is about to become a stage play, and was recently optioned for a movie.

Doors for the author event June 9 open at 1 p.m. Seating is first come, first served. People may purchase books at the event from King’s Books.



The Library System is declaring 2019 A Year of Reading, to help people offset the pressures of daily life and help them relax. A Year of Reading will include author visits, personal reading shoppers in libraries and online through the My Next Read service, e-newsletters with reading recommendations, Read with a Dog to build children’s reading skills, and other ways to engage and connect people with reading.



Pierce County Library System and The News Tribune co-present Pierce County READS. The program is free thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Pierce County Library Foundation.



More information: www.piercecountyreads.org