A Hot Destination for Health & Fitness

With the arrival of Urban Float, Orangetheory, Trek Bikes, Rainier Medical Health and Fitness and Pure Barre in the Village at Chambers Bay, U.P. has become a sought-after destination for health and fitness businesses, which is one of the nation’s hottest market segments.

Statistics from Wellness Creative Co., a health and fitness marketing firm, reveal that the United States is the world’s largest health and wellness market, with an annual growth rate of 3.6 percent. Industry revenue is currently estimated at $30 billion, thanks in part to the more than 55.3 million Americans who belong to health clubs, gyms and studios.

“One of the key elements of successful business recruitment is to demonstrate that your community can attract similar businesses without fear of cannibalization,” said Mariza Craig, U.P.’s Director of Economic Development.

“When we think about successful business districts, they often have more than one grocery store, they have several restaurants, shops, etc. In our business centers throughout the city, we are promoting ‘destination’ environments where people know they have options on where to get the products and services they want.”

Urban Float, Pure Barre and Rainier Medical Health & Fitness are currently open in the Village at Chambers Bay. Orangetheory and Trek Bikes are scheduled to open this summer.