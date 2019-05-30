The Tacoma Film Festival Countdown Has Begun

Tacoma, WA — The countdown to the 2019 Tacoma Film Festival (TFF) is on. The 14th annual celebration of groundbreaking independent film will take place October 3–10, 2019. Films from diverse perspectives are the foundation of the Tacoma Film Festival, and the festival community grows from there. TFF embodies the connections made possible by sharing stories, and offers an empowering network of resources in service to our city and the independent film community.

The festival is excited to honor Northwest art and to share this year’s poster, designed by acclaimed graphic designer and 2017 AIGA Medalist Art Chantry. Chantry has exhibited at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Museum of Modern Art, Seattle Art Museum, the Smithsonian, and the Louvre. He also grew up in the Parkland neighborhood of Tacoma, and is known as “the graphic designer who created a look and style that singularly evoked Seattle’s music scene during the 1990s.”

Witness the unveiling of this year’s Tacoma Film Festival poster design at a free event at The Grand Cinema (606 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma, WA) on Friday, June 7, 6–8 PM. Art Chantry will be in attendance. The event also launches the festival’s fund drive.

A limited run of Chantry’s design will be printed and signed posters will be an optional donor perk. Fundraising levels with thank you perks range from $50–$1,000. The first 20 people to donate $500 will receive an original Art Chantry screen print, Festival VIP pass, swag bag, and t- shirt.

Come see the completed screen print in person. A short film about the poster’s creation by filmmaker Taylor Hawkins (Medieval Martha Stewart, winner of the Best Pierce County Film at the 2018 TFF) will also be shown. Refreshments will be available.

Art Chantry TFF Poster Design Reveal Party and Fund Drive Kick Off

Admission: Free

What: Meet Art Chantry and be the first to see his poster design for the 2019 Tacoma Film Festival, Tacoma Film Festival fund drive kick off

Where: The Grand Cinema’s lower lobby (606 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma, WA)

When: Friday, June 7, 6–8 PM