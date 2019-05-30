Steilacoom releases Summer Concert Schedule

The Town of Steilacoom’s annual Summer Concert Series continues in 2019 and kicks on Wednesday, June 26.

All concerts are open to the public at no charge and take place in Pioneer Park (1700 Commercial St in Steilacoom) and start at 6:30 pm.

Wednesday, June 26 – America’s First Corps Bank (Big Band)

Wednesday, July 10 – Jessica Lynne (Country)

Wednesday, July 17 – Michael Powers (Smooth Jazz) BTM Fundraiser

Wednesday, July 24 – Joey Jewell (Frank Sinatra Tribute)

Wednesday, July 31 – Michelle D’Amour & The Love Dealers (Jazz)

Wednesday, August 7 – Hook Me Up Band (Jazz, Latin, Motown, Latin)

Wednesday, August 14 – Wally & The Beaves (Rock & Roll) BTM Fundraiser

Wednesday, August 21 – Josephine Howell & Friends (Motown & Blues)

Wednesday, August 28 – Danny Vernon (The Illusion of Elvis) BTM Fundraiser

The Steilacoom Community Center (2301 Worthington St) is the alternate weather site. The series is sponsored by the Town of Steilacoom and Sound View Senior Living.