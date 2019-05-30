Plan now for weekend lane closures on northbound I-5 between Lacey and DuPont

People who travel on northbound Interstate 5 in Nisqually should plan for two weekends of significant delays due to around-the-clock lane closures.

The work scheduled June 7-10 and June 14-17 will allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to repair and replace deteriorating concrete about a half-mile after the Nisqually River Bridge. Repairing this section of road will create a smoother transition between the highway and the bridge.

“This preservation work will help keep I-5 reliable for people who use it each day,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Chuck Meade. “Doing the job right takes time on the road, and we need help from the traveling public to reduce backups in the area.”

Expect lengthy delays

Since there are no convenient detours through the area, travelers need to plan ahead.

Travel before 9 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

Postpone or cancel discretionary trips.

Allow lots of extra time for travel.

Consider using transit or carpooling.

Roadway changes due to weekend work

From 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, June 7-10 and June 14-17two of the three lanes will remain open. The two open lanes will be narrower than usual with a reduced speed limit of 35 mph.

Why weekends?

Although busy, the number of travelers during the weekends is lower than weekday commutes. Crews need the entire weekend to remove and replace worn elements of the bridge, including 12 hours without vehicle traffic so the concrete can cure and strengthen. People traveling through may notice periods of little or no activity in the closed lanes while this takes place.

This work is part of a $2.6 million project to repave sections of I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma.

Advance information for this and other statewide roadwork is available online for Thurston and Pierce counties.