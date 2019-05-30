Need a passport photo? Stop by Robi’s

Submitted by Robi’s Print Design.

The world is yours to explore with a passport in hand. Have your picture taken in our studio by Robi’s professional staff. We promise to take as many photos as needed to pass U.S. Department of State regulation at no additional charge. A few things to keep in mind when traveling:

If your travel plans include cross-border travel from the United States, your passport or passport card need to be up-to-date. Some countries require that travelers hold valid passports for a certain period of time before entry. All travelers and citizens of the U.S., regardless of age, are required to present a valid passport or passport card when entering or leaving the country at any airport or border crossing.

Passport photos can also be used for the convenient and less expensive U.S. passport card. The passport card is valid when traveling between the U.S and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean or Bermuda at land-border crossing or ports-of-entry at sea. Learn more at the Robi’s website.